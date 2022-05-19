Bear tranquilized, removed from tree Wednesday afternoon; stuck for several hours

A bear was tranquilized and removed from a tree Wednesday afternoon after getting stuck in it for several hours.

Police were on the scene monitoring the bear and keeping people away from it until the New Jersey State Department of Environmental Protection arrived.

They waited for the bear to descend from the tree, and when it did, tranquilized him.

According to reports, the bear, about 17 months old, was tagged. The plan is to release him into the woods in Passaic County.