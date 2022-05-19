ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bobbi Brown hilariously responds to influencer’s negative review of Jones Road foundation

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F43M0_0fjMO40800

Bobbi Brown has responded to an influencer ’s criticism of the Jones Road What The Foundation (WTF) Tinted Moisture Balm with a light-hearted TikTok video.

Following its release at the end of last month, the product has caused a stir on social media and divided the opinions of makeup artists and content creators.

Some have praised the product’s sheer, skin-like finish, while others have complained that it feels greasy on the skin.

On TikTok, the WTF hashtag has already amassed more than 12.8 million views. One popular review, which has approximately 1.5 million likes, sees influencer Meredith Duxbury apply the balm with her fingers.

In the video Duxbury – who is well-known for her full-coverage makeup looks – scoops up a large chunk of the foundation and spreads it between both hands. She then proceeds to apply it all over the face as you would a moisturiser.

@meredithduxbury

I’m gonna have to pass….😭😅🥴

♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

“This smells very strong,” she says, adding that she is “not sure what to make of this consistency”.

Due to the sheer volume of product she uses, it slides across her face, and she is unable to blend it in with her fingers.

She then tries to dab it in with a damp beauty blender, but the sponge ends up lifting the product from her skin. Lastly, she attempts to stipple it in with a brush, but this is also a failed attempt.

“It’s going to be a no from me. I really did want to like this though,” she adds.

@justbobbibrown

How did I do?? Applying Jones Road’s light to medium coverage What The Foundation 🤣😅 #foundation #foundationhack #foundationroutine

♬ original sound - Bobbi Brown

Brown, who founded Jones Road after stepping down as chief creative officer of her namesake makeup brand, responded to the review with a tongue-in-cheek TikTok video of her own.

“I’ve always love learning new makeup techniques and I learnt one today,” she tells viewers, before scooping up two large chunks of WTF in her hands.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to work but I’m going to try,” she adds, before rubbing the product across her face in a somewhat haphazard manner.

“Hmm...It didn’t really work,” she concludes, holding back a laugh.

Since it was shared on Monday evening, Brown’s video has already received more than 600,000 views.

It has received dozens of comments from amused followers, one of whom praised the makeup artist for the “wholesome yet savage response”.

“Damn…Imagine trying come for an icon but instead she comes for you,” one user commented.

Another said: “She ate and left NO CRUMBS.”

“I’m immediately buying this product,” a third person wrote.

Another commented: “HAHA I love this!! In all honesty, her review was just unfair, it’s literally a tint that shouldn’t be piled on.”

In a separate video, Brown explained that WTF is a tinted balm with light coverage, and should not be confused for a full-coverage foundation.

“It is a skin-like finish. It adds coverage in most places where you need it,” she says, adding that it should be applied in small amounts with a brush or your fingers.

“Because it has beautiful oils infused, it gives a nice glowy finish. If you have oily skin, you might not be someone who likes the finish of the foundation. If you like full coverage, you’re not going to like WTF.”

Duxbury previously responded to criticisms that her review of WTF was unfair, as she did not apply the product as it is intended.

In a second video she used a small amount of WTF on her cheeks, but concluded that she was not a fan because the “smell is very overwhelming” and she saw “no difference” after applying.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner films sister Kendall struggling to walk up steps at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were in Italy this weekend to attend the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, where the famous family rotated through a number of extravagant designer looks.However, it appears the dresses weren’t always easy to navigate Italy in, as Kylie Jenner at one point captured the moment her sister Kendall Jenner struggled to walk in the dress she wore for the wedding ceremony.In a clip shared to Kylie’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kendall, 26, who was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana champagne-coloured dress with a low back and floral detailing, could be seen wearing slide sandals...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbi Brown
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Wtf#Tongue In Cheek#The Jones Road
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

662K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy