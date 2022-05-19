Turkey Will Block Sweden and Finland Joining NATO
Turkey is said to be blocking the two countries' bid to join the alliance because of their alleged lax attitude towards PKK...www.newsweek.com
Turkey is said to be blocking the two countries' bid to join the alliance because of their alleged lax attitude towards PKK...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5