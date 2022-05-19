ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey Will Block Sweden and Finland Joining NATO

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turkey is said to be blocking the two countries' bid to join the alliance because of their alleged lax attitude towards PKK...

