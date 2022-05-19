ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

White Supremacists Convicted After Training for Civil War in Michigan

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four members of a white supremacist group known as "The Base" have been convicted in Michigan, the state's Attorney General Dana Nessel...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 399

JustMyThoughts
4d ago

If the law is written as "prepare for civil disorder", as the article states, then that law should be amended or repealed ASAP. I can see a law pertaining to planning to initiate, instigate, support, or cause civil disorder as making sense, but a generic "preparing for civil disorder" law is beyond ridiculous. So if anyone "prepares" because they have a savings account, or stockpiles of food, water, or emergency medical supplies, or becomes proficient with a firearm for defense, or learns to forage or farm, etc, etc, is in violation of that law?

Reply(22)
100
Wayne Raisch
4d ago

I'm going to still practice freedom of speech and still practice the 2nd Amendment. There is nothing anyone out there is going to do anything about it.

Reply(21)
64
Michael Hammond
4d ago

these white guys just refuse to come into the 21first century still living in the 1940 as they would say the good old days Archie bunker days

Reply(4)
42
Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
NBC News

Michigan election chief: Trump suggested I be arrested for treason and executed

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s top election official, faced an onslaught of threats after the 2020 presidential election for refusing to overturn results that showed Joe Biden had won the state. In those hectic weeks, she says she also received an especially disturbing piece of information: President Donald Trump suggested in a White House meeting that she should be arrested for treason and executed.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Caro, MI
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Harper
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#Race War#White Supremacist#Civil War#Al Qaeda#Nazi#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Buffalo mass shooting: Former Trump official says Republican rhetoric is directly fueling domestic terrorism

A former official in Donald Trump’s administration is sounding the alarm about the danger of far-right rhetoric in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.Miles Taylor, a former deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on Twitter early on Sunday morning that the words of “leaders” of the GOP, including presumably Donald Trump, was responsible for “directly” inspiring violence like the attack an 18-year-old is accused of carrying out in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday that left 10 dead and others injured.“I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Another judge rips Wisconsin 2020 election investigator for destroying records

A judge directed Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly not to delete any records in the investigation of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn expressed disbelief that she had to issue such an order but emphasized it was necessary because the inquiry is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whose team has said they destroyed unimportant documents.
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
958K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy