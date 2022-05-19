White Supremacists Convicted After Training for Civil War in Michigan
Four members of a white supremacist group known as "The Base" have been convicted in Michigan, the state's Attorney General Dana Nessel...www.newsweek.com
Four members of a white supremacist group known as "The Base" have been convicted in Michigan, the state's Attorney General Dana Nessel...www.newsweek.com
If the law is written as "prepare for civil disorder", as the article states, then that law should be amended or repealed ASAP. I can see a law pertaining to planning to initiate, instigate, support, or cause civil disorder as making sense, but a generic "preparing for civil disorder" law is beyond ridiculous. So if anyone "prepares" because they have a savings account, or stockpiles of food, water, or emergency medical supplies, or becomes proficient with a firearm for defense, or learns to forage or farm, etc, etc, is in violation of that law?
I'm going to still practice freedom of speech and still practice the 2nd Amendment. There is nothing anyone out there is going to do anything about it.
these white guys just refuse to come into the 21first century still living in the 1940 as they would say the good old days Archie bunker days
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 399