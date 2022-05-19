ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island: Ronan Keating stalls when asked about daughter casting rumours as she teases 'celebration'

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Ronan Keating got awkward when asked about whether his 21-year-old daughter Missy would appear on the next season of Love Island, during an interview on Thursday’s (19 May) Good Morning Britain .

Host Ben Shephard said : “I was very excited, as you know I am a watcher of television, to hear the rumour that Missy – your daughter – may be making her way onto Love Island , Ronan Keating?”

The Boyzone singer looked taken aback by the question and stammered before replying: “I haven’t heard anything but you know you never know, these kids are busy, all my kids are busy doing different things.

“I haven’t heard anything myself at the moment.”

Shephard’s co-host Kate Garraway then posed the question: “How would you feel because I’m sure you love Love Island ? But I wonder if it’s different when you’re a dad watching a daughter on it?”

“Love it,” Keating replied in regards to the ITV2 show before adding: “Erm, pass. I dunno how I feel about that one. I wouldn’t be able to watch!”

Earlier this week, Keating’s daughter Missy posted a selfie with the cryptic caption: “Celebrating something today. Can you guess what?”

Many of the comments speculated that this was a subtle confirmation that she would be appearing on Love Island season eight, which is due to air in June.

The model recently competed in the Irish edition of Dancing with the Stars, reaching week seven of the competition.

The Independent

The Independent

