Indiana University East welcomed third-grade students from Randolph County for the Promise Indiana Randolph County event, “Walk into My Future,” on May 20. The all-day field trip brought 216 third graders to the Richmond campus from five Randolph County elementary schools. “Walk into My Future” is an event partnership with the Community Foundation of Randolph County, Randolph County School District and IU East.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO