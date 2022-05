MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians waited until the last minute to come to life in the clutch, but it was enough. The seven-time defending state champions scored all five of their runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open a pitcher’s duel and win the first game of their best-of-three Class AA Region II series, 5-1, over the Morgantown Mohigans at Dale Miller Field at Mylan Park.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO