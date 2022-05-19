Pennsylvania woman gets jail time for liking daughter’s TikTok post

A Pennsylvania woman will be serving jail time after she liked her daughter’s TikTok video.

Trista Price of Ingram was just recently sentenced to probation and was ordered to have no contact with her daughter after Price was accused of abusing two of her kids, according to KDKA .

Price will spend 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and will be able to have a possible work release and will be eligible for alternative housing.

In the case of abuse, Price allegedly recorded and watched her partner beat the kids with a 2×4 and a frying pan.

