ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania woman gets jail time for liking daughter’s TikTok post

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQkIZ_0fjMM44Y00

A Pennsylvania woman will be serving jail time after she liked her daughter’s TikTok video.

Trista Price of Ingram was just recently sentenced to probation and was ordered to have no contact with her daughter after Price was accused of abusing two of her kids, according to KDKA .

Price will spend 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and will be able to have a possible work release and will be eligible for alternative housing.

In the case of abuse, Price allegedly recorded and watched her partner beat the kids with a 2×4 and a frying pan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 9

Related
CBS News

Mom suing TikTok after 10-year-old daughter dies from dangerous "Blackout Challenge"

A mother is suing TikTok after her 10-year-old daughter died from attempting a dangerous stunt called the "blackout challenge" that she found out about on the app. Tawainna Anderson said in December 2021, her daughter Nylah was rushed to the hospital after attempting the challenge, which encourages users to choke themselves until passing out. She was in the intensive care unit for several days before she died.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ingram#Kdka#Nexstar Media Inc
The Veracity Report

Beware Of A New Facebook Scam

Just in the past week, our journalists have encountered this new scam 14 times!. A Screenshot of a Facebook Messenger message between a scammer and one of our reporters.Screen Shot taken by The Veracity Report.
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy