Georgia To Announce $7B Hyundai EV Investment: Reuters
- Georgia Governer Brian Kemp is set to announce a $7 billion investment by Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF on Friday, Reuters reported.
- The announcement is expected to coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Seoul.
- The auto giant is planning to build a plant in Georgia to produce electric vehicles (EVs).
- The report cited Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the investment would create more than 8,500 jobs.
- Hyundai reportedly plans to invest $16 billion in South Korea through 2030 to expand EV production.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 0.14% at $35.30 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
