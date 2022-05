VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators in Vinton have made two arrests after significant vandalism in one of the city’s parks. The two suspects are male juveniles whose names are not being shared. They were each charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, three counts of third-degree arson, three counts of reckless use of fire or explosives, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and five counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The Vinton Police Department said that additional charges are pending.

