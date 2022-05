SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA was recently awarded two Edward R. Murrow Awards for our news coverage. The story, “A Picture Worth 20 Years” was honored in the Sports Reporting category as part of the The Good Stuff. KSLA’s Doug Warner takes a look at the peewee Benton Tigers, who ran across the field with American flags on 9/11. Their coaches were proudly teaching the boys a real life lesson about pride and love of country, as well as our first responders and military community.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO