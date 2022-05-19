ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin Daily: Price Slumps Further, Founder Receives Jeff Bezos Praise And More

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 4 days ago
Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell 4.5% to $0.085 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

DOGE tracked losses in major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 3.8% to $1.2 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour -4.5%

24-hour against Bitcoin -2.2%

24-hour against Ethereum -0.6%

7-day 12.7%

30-day -39.6%

YTD performance

-51.1%

The DOGE Factors

  • DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE rose 17.4% to $629.4 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data indicated that $2.78 million worth of DOGE was liquidated in 24 hours at press time as the price of the meme coin declined.

Equities, Fed Hawkishness Affect Cryptos

On Wednesday night, cryptocurrencies were pulled lower after U.S. stocks declined drastically. The Dow closed more than 1,000 points or 3.6% lower at 31,490.07 for the day. There are doubts whether the U.S. Federal Reserve can deliver a “soft landing” as it battles inflation, according to OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

Could Doge Rally By Double Digits?

DOGE’s trading volume has been rising, which could be an indicator of interest returning to the meme coin, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer. If the cryptocurrency trades lower on Thursday, its relative strength index or RSI could enter oversold territory. When that happened on May 12, the coin rallied 16% the following day.

DOGE’s press time RSI is hovering at 33.6, according to Trading View data.

Jeff Bezos Heaps Praise On Dogecoin Creator

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos praised DOGE co-creator Billy Markus on Wednesday. Bezos said even though Markus refers to himself as a “sh*tposter,” he is mostly a “wiseposter.”

DOGE On The Web

Markus asked his following if they can hit up McLaren Formule One as the DOGE community has a McLaren car and “some kind of mutually beneficial arrangement would be much amuse to me.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia White

More food shortages could come to America.

Food shortages are a severe issue in the United States, as we saw in March of 2022. This shortage follows the food shortage we had in 2020 due to supply chain issues caused by rising demand and limited availability.
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
