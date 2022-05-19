ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High gas prices in Iowa especially impacting farmers

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Child Care Incentive Grant Program to encourage employers to offer child care as benefit. A new Iowa Child Care program aims to encourage more employers to offer child care as a benefit to employees....

www.kcrg.com

kscj.com

BOTTLE BILL PASSES IOWA LEGISLATURE

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 44 YEARS, STATE LAWMAKERS HAVE VOTED TO MAKE CHANGES IN IOWA’S POPULAR “BOTTLE BILL. THE LEGISLATION WOULD LET GROCERY STORES STOP ACCEPTING EMPTY BOTTLES AND CANS AND PAYING DEPOSITS. REDEMPTION CENTERS WOULD SEE THEIR PER CONTAINER HANDLING FEE INCREASED TO THREE CENTS. WHOLESALE...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Iowa veterans to fly to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials. Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States are set to fly veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials in their honor this week. US preparing for possible COVID-19 surge this fall. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Biden administration is...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Senate passes 2-year moratorium on new casinos in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a 35-11 vote, the Iowa Senate passed legislation on Monday that would not allow new casinos to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa nonprofit human services agency hiring at all locations

We recently caught up with two of their staff to get the full picture of the services Iowa Works provides, and the scoop on their upcoming job fairs. Ely roofing contractor looking to hire field technicians. Updated: May. 4, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT. T&K Roofing and Sheet Metal, a...
ELY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Auditor Sand says someone tried to steal his paychecks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says he was the target of an attempted email scam in which someone pretended to be him and unsuccessfully tried to move his paycheck deposit to a different bank account. Sand used his own experience to warn Iowans on Monday...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa veterans to fly to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials

While on his trip to Asia, President Biden said he would use the U.S. military to help defend Taiwan if China attacked. Iowa fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa fisherman's catch of the day broke a record in South Dakota. Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds’ proposed private education bill won’t pass

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ proposed bill to give public tax dollars to private schools for up to 10,000 children won’t pass this session, according to the Des Moines Register. Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley told reporters on Monday that they won’t have the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

South Asian Family fulfils dream with help from an Iowa Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa is home to thousands of refugee families, many of who come to the U.S. with very little, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. A local organization based in Des Moines is working to change that by helping some become entrepreneurs. Lutheran Services in Iowa runs...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police investigate fatal shooting

Iowa veterans to fly to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials. Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States are set to fly veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials in their honor this week. US preparing for possible COVID-19 surge this fall. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Biden administration is...
WATERLOO, IA
Axios Des Moines

It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Ice Cream Empire Is Expanding

Iowa’s ice cream giant, Wells Enterprise, lives up to its reputation of being the “ice cream capital of the world”. Located in a small town of just 10,000 people, Wells Enterprise is known for making more ice cream than any other location on earth, and it’s still growing!
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Crews starting work to repair arson damage on a pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa accidentally set the bridge on fire again. The fire on the Wabash pedestrian bridge sent smoke rising above the Des Moines River in Ottumwa just after noon Monday. The smoke and flames from the fire were visible from the KYOU Ottumwa CityCam.
OTTUMWA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits

Two Iowa health care workers fired for violating a federal law requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been awarded jobless benefits due to a state law that ensures such workers can still collect unemployment. In one case, a judge noted that while the worker could have kept her job by simply claiming a […] The post Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest

State lawmakers are working on securing the omnibus tax bill, which has passed in the House and is now awaiting a vote in the Senate. Cleveland students show appreciation to town’s first responders. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The Cleveland Fire and Rescue Department was greeted with a surprise Wednesday...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Governor Reynolds Officially Signs First Of It’s Kind Law

On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the first-in-the-nation law that would require gas stations to sell E15. The bill was a top priority for Reynolds when she introduced it earlier this year and was met with bipartisan support. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to...
IOWA STATE

