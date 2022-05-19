Cramer Shares His Thoughts On BioNTech, Vertex Energy And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
Cannabis investors are in the midst of earnings season, which is also a timely opportunity to take a glimpse at the stock performance of some big players within the space. While Canadian marijuana stocks are struggling to gain momentum, optimism over prospects of U.S. cannabis legalization is evident, Investor's Business Daily' Bill Peters writes.
As part of a lawsuit between shareholders and Elon Musk regarding his “funding secured” tweet, new text messages and emails between Musk and people involved have been released. The communications pretty much confirmed how most people saw the situation: Elon Musk took a meeting with the head of...
Cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD, have been through a bloodbath, and the selling doesn't appear to have stalled. Analysts, however, are hopeful that patient investors who are willing to ride out the storm will be adequately rewarded. Bitcoin's Bump-up And Slump: After the nearly 60% gain for Bitcoin in 2021,...
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock has been going downhill since peaking in early November 2021. The weakness has intensified further after chief executive officer Elon Musk announced a passive stake in Twitter, Inc. TWTR and followed it up with an offer for the social media giant. What Happened: Amid the stock...
The U.S. stock market is in doldrums, with the S&P 500 Index officially dropping into bear market territory on Friday. The brutal drubbing hasn't spared the world's richest, wiping away billions of their net worth. Twitter Deal Takes Toll: Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has seen his...
Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion after the closing bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO...
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $45,870,395 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3PQ4M1vitNx3vh9pDFEWjoqwQKLaHQB7xn. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Over the last couple of months, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been entangled in several lawsuits, from regulatory scrapes to shareholder tussles to a Hollywood couple’s divorce aftermath. Amid all these legal involvements and the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Musk has announced on Twitter...
As the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to hover near the $30,000 mark, a popular crypto analyst says there may still be a lot more downside for the apex cryptocurrency. What Happened: The analyst whose known as “Rager” told his over 207,000 followers that looking at Bitcoin's price history, the bottom may still be months away. “After 190 days from the all-time high, Bitcoin still had another 150 to 200 days until it hit bottom last couple of cycles,” he tweeted.
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. It was another difficult week for investors as stock prices continued to fall amid high volatility. It was the eighth straight weekly loss for the Dow industrials, the longest weekly losing streak for the index since 1932. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their seventh consecutive weekly declines, a streak that hasn't been seen since 2001. All three indexes saw losses of close to 3% for the week.
(Monday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open as the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) rose 55 basis points ahead of the market open. Rising yields suggest that investors may not be as worried about safe havens on Monday and some investors may be ditching bonds to buy stocks. Additionally, multinational companies may get some relief from sellers because the U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) has pulled back 0.84% in premarket action.
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software. "The Stock Market Has Avoided a Bear. But the Selloff Isn’t Over," by Ben Levisohn, points out that while the S&P 500...
On Monday, 149 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Autodesk ADSK. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX saw the most significant...
Shanghai, the business capital of China, is slowly beginning to reopen following citywide lockdowns due to a spike in COVID cases. Businesses have restarted production and civilians are now allowed to move out of their apartment complexes with time restrictions. An analyst, however, cautions the effects of the COVID resurgence...
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors. Since May 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Although the Dow Jones closed slightly higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
NIO Inc NIO shares are trading lower Monday in sympathy with XPeng Inc XPEV, which reported its unaudited first-quarter financial results this morning. XPEV Revenue: $1.18 billion beat estimate of $1.09 billion. XPEV EPS: $0.28 in line with estimates. XPeng said it delivered 34,561 vehicles in the first quarter, representing...
