Cramer Shares His Thoughts On BioNTech, Vertex Energy And More

As the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to hover near the $30,000 mark, a popular crypto analyst says there may still be a lot more downside for the apex cryptocurrency. What Happened: The analyst whose known as “Rager” told his over 207,000 followers that looking at Bitcoin's price history, the bottom may still be months away. “After 190 days from the all-time high, Bitcoin still had another 150 to 200 days until it hit bottom last couple of cycles,” he tweeted.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO