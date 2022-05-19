ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On BioNTech, Vertex Energy And More

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Veru Inc. VERU is...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Explains What Needs To Happen For Cannabis Stocks To Bounce Back

Cannabis investors are in the midst of earnings season, which is also a timely opportunity to take a glimpse at the stock performance of some big players within the space. While Canadian marijuana stocks are struggling to gain momentum, optimism over prospects of U.S. cannabis legalization is evident, Investor's Business Daily' Bill Peters writes.
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Much Wealth Did Elon Musk Lose In This Week's Tesla Stock Rout?

The U.S. stock market is in doldrums, with the S&P 500 Index officially dropping into bear market territory on Friday. The brutal drubbing hasn't spared the world's richest, wiping away billions of their net worth. Twitter Deal Takes Toll: Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has seen his...
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion after the closing bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,563 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $45,870,395 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3PQ4M1vitNx3vh9pDFEWjoqwQKLaHQB7xn. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto Analyst Predicts 6 To 8 Months Of Downside For Bitcoin: Brace For $11K Bottom

As the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to hover near the $30,000 mark, a popular crypto analyst says there may still be a lot more downside for the apex cryptocurrency. What Happened: The analyst whose known as “Rager” told his over 207,000 followers that looking at Bitcoin's price history, the bottom may still be months away. “After 190 days from the all-time high, Bitcoin still had another 150 to 200 days until it hit bottom last couple of cycles,” he tweeted.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Netflix, Coinbase, Apple, Rivian And A Biotech Scooped Up By Cathie Wood

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. It was another difficult week for investors as stock prices continued to fall amid high volatility. It was the eighth straight weekly loss for the Dow industrials, the longest weekly losing streak for the index since 1932. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their seventh consecutive weekly declines, a streak that hasn't been seen since 2001. All three indexes saw losses of close to 3% for the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

After A Brief Detour Into Bear Country, The S&P 500 Appears To Be Heading Higher On Monday

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Monday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open as the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) rose 55 basis points ahead of the market open. Rising yields suggest that investors may not be as worried about safe havens on Monday and some investors may be ditching bonds to buy stocks. Additionally, multinational companies may get some relief from sellers because the U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) has pulled back 0.84% in premarket action.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 149 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Autodesk ADSK. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX saw the most significant...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, Ford And Amazon Look Trivial

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors. Since May 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $17M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones closed slightly higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nio Shares Are Tapping The Brakes Today: Here's Why

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading lower Monday in sympathy with XPeng Inc XPEV, which reported its unaudited first-quarter financial results this morning. XPEV Revenue: $1.18 billion beat estimate of $1.09 billion. XPEV EPS: $0.28 in line with estimates. XPeng said it delivered 34,561 vehicles in the first quarter, representing...
STOCKS

