Netflix Investors Brace for Another Sell-Off

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Q6av_0fjML5v400 Those who believe the financial situation at Netflix could get no worse should prepare for another rude piece of news. New research shows the service continues to lose subscribers. According to a report from Antenna, published by The Information, "New data show that people who have been subscribers to Netflix for more than three years accounted for a significantly greater share of cancellations in the first quarter than they did two years earlier."

Netflix already has been hammered by the impression that its growth may have ended. While it is one of the largest streaming services in the world, it has powerful competition, particularly from Amazon and Disney. Newer competition from the likes of Apple and HBO are hungry for market share. The average household has four streaming services. With a possible recession around the corner and the reopening of movie theaters, that may shrink.

Netflix has 222 million subscribers, but that number may fall during the quarter, based on its own forecasts. As the company released its most recent earnings, management wrote, "Our plan is to reaccelerate our viewing and revenue growth by continuing to improve all aspects of Netflix - in particular the quality of our programming and recommendations, which is what our members value most." Every streaming service has similar goals.

It would appear that Netflix stock could drop no further. Once a darling of Wall Street, Netflix shares have declined over 75% this year. As the tech sell-off steepens, the stock could continue to fall at an unimaginable rate.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

