Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has been building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood over the past year and is gearing up to continue. On Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m., Habitat will celebrate Christine Cox and family with a home dedication at 1904 Wake Street. The home dedication will acknowledge her journey to homeownership and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter as she and her family prepare to move into their home. The community is invited to join the celebration with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, community partners, and city and county officials.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO