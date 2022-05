A cool day is expected before shower and storm chances return Monday afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Cool weather remains on Monday morning with temps mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will be quickly advancing into the area, and this will keep highs in the mid to upper 60s before shower chances also begin encroaching from the southwest. Instability is very low on Monday and severe weather is not expected. Shower and storm chances will remain mostly low through midday but will ramp up later Monday afternoon and night continuing into Tuesday as a stronger disturbance arrives around the base of the main upper trough to our northwest. A few strong to severe storms may be possible Tuesday to our south, but the main concern will be pockets of locally heavy rainfall. Some flooding issues may be possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO