Frankenmuth, MI

World Expo of Beer returns to Frankenmuth May 20-21

By Heather Jordan
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
FRANKENMUTH, MI — The World Expo of Beer returns to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. The 2022 event will feature dozens of breweries, plus...

Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market opens for 2022 season May 25

SAGINAW, MI — The Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market will open for the 2022 season Wednesday, May 25. The farmers’ market can be found under the pavilion at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. Beginning May 25, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. From July 1 through Aug. 29, the farmers’ market will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
SAGINAW, MI
Mark your calendars: Party on McCarty’s 2022 lineup opens with ‘80s Night, closes with classic rock

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Fans of outdoors concerts can add the 2022 season of Party on McCarty to their calendars. Organizers of the bi-weekly concert series in Saginaw Township announced six gatherings from June to August at the event’s traditional outdoors venue, the Saginaw Township Soccer Association complex on McCarty, east of Mackinaw.
SAGINAW, MI
See decades of the rare flowers in this 100-year-old Michigan peony garden

ANN ARBOR, MI - For 100 years, one of the world’s foremost collection of rare peonies has been in Ann Arbor within the Nichols Arboretum, also known as “the Arb.”. The W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, named for its original 1922 benefactor, contains 230 different varieties of the peony plant, including the more-common herbaceous and the rarer and larger tree varieties. It is now North America’s largest collection of heirloom and antique peonies.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Missed the recent rain? You have several more chances coming up

Another large storm system is making its way toward Michigan. Here’s the timeframe and what else you need to know with this next storm. This next storm comes mostly from the southwestern U.S. It will actually churn its way to Michigan from Texas. As the storm moves into the mid-Mississippi Valley, it will drag high moisture air with it. Expect humidity to increase as this storm system moves through Michigan Wednesday and Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Frankenmuth, Midland Dow claim girls tennis regional titles

Frankenmuth and Midland Dow claimed girls tennis regional championships, earning trips to the state championships June 2-4. Frankenmuth edged Bullock Creek to claim the Division 4 title at Essexville Garber, with Frankenmuth earning 18 point and Bullock Creek 16. Both earned a trip to the Division 4 state finals June 3-4 in Ann Arbor.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
$134.1M annual budget for 2022-23 up for vote from Saginaw City Council

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Council members plan to vote on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget during its Monday, May 23, meeting. The $134.1 million proposed budget represents a 1.3% increase — or a $1.7 million hike — from the current budget. That increase is substantially less than the 6% increase — for a $7.6 million hike — experienced between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 annual budgets the council approved, city records show.
SAGINAW, MI
Saginaw-area track regional champions and state qualifiers

Saginaw-area track and field athletes had a banner weekend, earning regional championships and qualifying for the state track meets Saturday, June 4. The Division 1 meet is at Rockford, with Division 2 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern. Division 3 athletes will compete at Kent City, with Division 4 state qualifiers heading to Hudsonville.
SAGINAW, MI
Vote for MLive Saginaw Athlete of the Week for May 15-21

The Michigan high school spring sports season is speeding toward its conclusion, with track and tennis regionals completed and soccer districts beginning. The tournaments allow the cream to rise to the top, and the Saginaw area saw plenty of athletes rising to the top during the week. Now it’s up...
SAGINAW, MI
Coast Guard warns boaters not to fill up with E15 gas this summer

The U.S. Coast Guard has a warning for boaters as the summer season is set to kick off: Pay close attention at the pump. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit posted an alert Wednesday on its Facebook page notifying boaters that E15, a higher-ethanol gasoline recently approved for summertime sales at gas stations, can cause problems for marine vessels.
DETROIT, MI
‘Operator issues’ caused Lafayette Bridge to close twice in Bay City, says MDOT

BAY CITY, MI - The Lafayette Street Bridge malfunctioned twice this week due, snaring traffic that was trying to cross Bay City’s southernmost bridge. The Lafayette Street Bridge was closed on Tuesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 19 temporarily, according to the BAY Alert system. A BAY Alert message went out each day saying that the bridge was experiencing a “mechanical failure.” Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes during the closure, which caused a squeeze in traffic on the remaining bridges since the Liberty Bridge is still under construction, leaving the Veterans Memorial and the Independence bridges as the only remaining options.
BAY CITY, MI
