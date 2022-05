DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Several homeowners in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood can't sleep inside their houses tonight due to a water main break.Brandon Street turned into what looked like a fast-running river with water gushing down the road, flooding the yards of at least four houses on Hollywood Avenue. "It's just flooded our entire backyard. It looks like a swimming pool," said homeowner Micaela Ynostrosa. She said she first noticed the water seeping into her yard at around 6 p.m. "It was gushing, like there was no stopping."Ynostrosa walked along her flooded driveway and the water was up to her ankles. She's concerned...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO