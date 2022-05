The Russell County Middle School Baseball team finished as the west division semi-state runner up in action over the weekend. The team defeated LaRue County 11-3 on Sunday thanks to a big day from Carter Stapp, who finished the day with 3 hits and 4 RBI. Jace Scaggs drove in three runs as well and Mason Jasper got the win on the mound.

RUSSELL COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO