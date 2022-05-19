ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 30 acres of land to be annexed

PERRY Tw., Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Commissioners have approved the annexation of 29 and a half acres near a Perry Township road.

According to the Salem News , the land is near Beachwood Drive. It is near Hickey Metal Fabrication and the land has been expanding recently.

Car collides with camper on Ohio Turnpike

It will now be part of Salem.

No one attended the Commissioners meeting Wednesday to speak about the use of the property or need for the annexation.

What the land will be used for has not been reported yet.

