ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Deputies in Tazewell County hold community cookout for residents

By Aynae Simmons
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5m1r_0fjMIrwO00

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office hosted a cookout for residents in the community.

Deputies gathered around the Tazewell County Courthouse with hotdogs, hamburgers and all the fixings. The food was donated by members of the community and deputies volunteered their time to help serve.

Tazewell County Schools officially condemn racism

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he loves living in an area where residents jump at the chance to help their fellow first-responders.

“It’s great to be an area where we have so much community support and when we put something out like this, we have so many members of the community who will take their time to come out, see us, talk with us and help us out with any project we need,” Hieatt said.

The Sheriff’s Office also collected donations for the Teen Venture organization located in Richlands which helps provide a safe, fun afterschool space for teenagers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Body found in Greenbrier County parking lot

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 7:22 am, the Greenbrier County 911 Center received a call from an individual reporting a body lying in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County. Members of the...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Radford Police search for Fredericksburg man wanted in connection with firing off a gun

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: The Radford City Police Department is searching for a man in connection with firing off a gun near the Radford Coffee Company on West Main Street. Police responded to the 200 block of West Main Street around 11:07 a.m. on Monday, May 23. Police say they are looking for 32-year-old D’Andre Delvon Samuels of Fredericksburg. According to authorities, Samuels is driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia license plate number UAL6280.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington man found dead in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER, Wv. (WDBJ) - A Covington man was found dead in a parking lot in Greenbrier County Saturday morning, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office. The Greenbrier County 911 center received a call around 7:22 a.m., about a man lying in the parking lot of a boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River, according to the sheriff’s office.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tazewell County, VA
City
Richlands, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Tazewell County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Tazewell, VA
Lootpress

Bluefield man charged with terroristic threats, believes authorities are raping people

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill and harm police officers and other governmental agency workers. According to Bluefield Police, Shannon Hylton has charges out of Tazewell County, VA, for threatening members of the police in Bluefield, VA. Police say that Hylton believes a large conspiracy theory exists and that police officers, firefighters, and health care workers are constantly raping people. Hylton frequently sends emails and messages to members of law enforcement concerning his beliefs. Hylton threatens to kill and harm police officers and other governmental agency workers in the emails. Hylton also sends photos of firearms he has obtained.
BLUEFIELD, VA
WSET

Covington man found dead at boat launch in West Virginia

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.V. (WSET) — A Covington man died over the weekend in West Virginia. The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Dept. responded to the parking lot of a boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River around 7:20 a.m. Saturday on reports of a body found. Arriving law enforcement found...
COVINGTON, VA
Lootpress

Seatbelt checkpoint to be conducted along Route 10

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday in a joint press release with Pineville Police Department an upcoming seatbelt checkpoint to be conducted along Route 10. The checkpoint was announced as a tool to help educate motorists in seatbelt safety, and will be...
PINEVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookout#Wvns#Tazewell County Schools#The Sheriff S Office#Teen Venture#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Carter County shooting suspect pleads not guilty

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A double-attempted murder suspect pleaded not guilty in a Carter County courtroom Monday morning. Eli Adams Taylor faces two counts of attempted murder following a shooting on Dave Buck Road in November 2021. He had been considered armed and dangerous until authorities in North Carolina captured him. He will reappear […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WDBJ7.com

Wythe County family recovering after storm that destroyed home

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve never seen anything like it and I hope I never do again,” said Martha Osborne. It was a day they’ll never forget. Martha Osborne, her husband Ernest and great-grandson are recovering after high winds and hail destroyed their home Saturday. The Osbornes have lived in Wythe County their whole lives and are doing okay, but are still thinking about the chilling experience.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Randolph County fugitive who allegedly removed ankle monitor found in West Virginia

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has been located. Deputies say Jerry Allen Harlow Jr., 40, has been under electronic house arrest since Sept. 10, 2020, for charges of “multiple felony sex offenses.” Electronic house arrest officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office say that Harlow removed […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

35 homemade bombs found in Dunbar home, man arrested

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after he was found to have 35 homemade bombs at his home and was seen at a home with 10 silver blasting caps in their yard. On April 12, the Dunbar Streets Crimes unit and officers searched the home where Josh Edens and his girlfriend resided for […]
DUNBAR, WV
Metro News

Motorcycle rider killed in weekend wreck identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have released the name of a Kanawha County man killed Saturday in a crash on Washington Street East. According to Charleston police, Jeffery Allen Harris, 45, of South Charleston, was killed in the crash. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block...
CHARLESTON, WV
WJHL

9 cats, 1 dead, found in Carter County storage unit

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County authorities are investigating after discovering nine cats, one of which was dead, inside a storage building. A sheriff’s deputy and animal control officer responded to a storage facility Thursday morning on Gap Creek Road. According to a sheriff’s office report, the owner of the facility had called 911 after […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WVNS

The Grant Street Bridge construction is paused

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Construction on a Mercer County bridge is paused. Work first began on the Grant Street bridge in the City of Bluefield back at the beginning of January. Kerry Stauffer, City Engineer said there was a problem with the center pier, which is a crucial part of the construction. Stauffer said they’re waiting on […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
wjhl.com

Kingsport PD investigating I-81 shooting

Tri-Cities Original: Wilson’s Barbershop in Elizabethton …. Washington County, Tenn. woman pleads guilty to tax …. Inflation, lack of donations create challenge for …. Liberty Bell Middle School holds send-off for track …. Gospel band to perform at fundraiser for Church Hill …. Church Hill residents discuss hail damage...
KINGSPORT, TN
WRAL News

Family finds long-lost relative homeless in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. — Quinton Cruse and April Ragan drank beer and sulked by a downtown Roanoke bridge the morning of May 5, dispirited by the difficulty of moving from the streets into Section 8 housing. Years without housing had cost them — he the use of an arm, her...
ROANOKE, VA
WOWK 13 News

Missing preteen reported out of Eskdale found

UPDATE (10:59 a.m. on Saturday, May 21): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin has been found and is safe. ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) — A 12-year-old child has been reported missing out of Eskdale in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin, 12, left his residence on Sandy Lane […]
ESKDALE, WV
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy