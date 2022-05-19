ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Morning Report: Census Shows 10 Percent Increase in Homelessness Regionwide

By Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For months, there’s been speculation about what appears to be a dramatic rise in homelessness countywide. Today the numbers are finally out. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the group behind the annual count, reports that homelessness has spiked 10 percent since 2020, and that street homelessness is up 3...

voiceofsandiego.org

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
Escondido, CA
Society
City
Escondido, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Chula Vista, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
KCET

Newsom Says CA Is an Abortion ‘Sanctuary.’ But for Whom?

Many people in underserved communities still struggle to find abortion services in the Golden State. This story was originally published May 18, 2022 by Knock LA. This month, Politico broke the news that the US Supreme Court had decided to overturn the historic abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion. In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a "safe haven" for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Guns#The Task Force#The Politics Report#The San Diego Gun Owners
lvcampustimes.org

Outdoor watering restrictions set to start June 1

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency on April 27, and issued a one-day-a-week outdoor watering restriction for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, which is home to about 6 million southern Californians effective June 1. Parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and...
LA VERNE, CA
Voice of San Diego

No Coastal Love for Lifting the Height Limit in Midway/Sports Arena

This post originally appeared in the May 20 Morning Report. Subscribe here for free. We’ve been keeping track of what measures are going to make the cut for the November ballot or as some call it (insert Scott Lewis voice) “Bananas ballot.” But something sort of interesting came out of a recent debate among the candidates running to represent San Diego Council District 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

2 permanent supportive housing projects open in Los Angeles

A 35-unit permanent supportive housing complex for people who were previously homeless opened in Venice Thursday, becoming the second project funded by Proposition HHH to open this week. The Rose Apartments, at 718-720 Rose Ave., will provide 17 units to transitional-aged youth, 17 to people who have experienced chronic homelessness...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mike Peterson

These Are Some of the Fastest-Growing Industries in San Diego

If you’re looking to kickstart a career in San Diego, there are a variety of quickly growing industries to choose from. San Diego may be known for its beaches, fish tacos, and year-round sunshine, but the city is also home to many important industries that drive the local economy. From defense contractors to aquaculture companies, here are some of the fastest-growing industries in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy