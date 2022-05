The Post Office has corrected the misleading information on its website about passport validity to Europe.Since Brexit, UK passports must meet two conditions for travel to Europe:Issue date less than 10 years before day of arrival in the EUExpiry date at least three months after intended day of departure from the EUBut until this week the Post Office maintained: “You need to have at least six months left on an adult or child passport to travel to most countries in Europe.”No such rule has ever existed for travel to the EU.Travellers are now provided with the correct information on the Post Office...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO