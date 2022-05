Louisiana Felon Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses. Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 19, 2022, Anthony Pittman, age 33 of Metairie, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendant with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged him with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).

