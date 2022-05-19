ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Park outside & away from buildings: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSQbJ_0fjMIZFQ00

Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford says in government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, but the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off.

It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash. Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks.

Ford is also recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021. A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Lincoln, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
US News and World Report

10 Best 3-Wheel Vehicles

The vast majority of vehicles on the road are of the four-wheeled variety. But three-wheel vehicles, sometimes called 3-wheel motorcycles, are quite versatile and come in a number of varieties suitable for on-road and off-road fun. Some of the vehicles on our list, like any type of motorcycle, require a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Suv#Ford Expedition#Vehicles
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy