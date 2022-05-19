Kohl’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $14 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.85 per share.

