Cato: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $206.7 million in the period.

Cato shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATO