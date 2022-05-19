ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Is Rosendale a fad or the acolyte for the new breed of Montana politician?

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YS84_0fjMHtfd00

U.S. president Donald Trump (L) looks on as Matt Rosendale (R) speaks during a campaign rally at Four Seasons Arena on July 5, 2018 in Great Falls, Montana. President Trump held a campaign style 'Make America Great Again' rally in Great Falls, Montana with thousands in attendance. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Last week, Congress took action on two items that have literally been pressing Montana issues for decades. A House Natural Resources subcommittee held hearings on whether to establish a truth-and-reconciliation commission on Native American boarding schools. The second issue was closing a loophole that would include a list of cancers that are presumptively caused from exposure to smoke from firefighting.

While neither issue is ready for President Joe Biden’s signature, these are issues that should have widespread, bipartisan Montana support.

But last week was truly exceptional for another reason. Montana’s lone Congressman, Rep. Matt Rosendale, voted against the firefighters’ protection and didn’t even bother to show up at the hearing for the boarding schools, even though he’s a member of the subcommittee.

I wanted to find out more about his reasons for voting against the legislation, but requests for conversation were ignored.

Ignoring the media is a favorite pastime of so many politicians, mainly conservatives and Republicans, that it’s hardly surprising. But it’s also part of the process of communicating with constituents and the checks and balances that go along with being elected.

Oddly, it seems like those entering the midterms have struck upon a new kind of bipartisan agreement inadvertently: Matt Rosendale is out of touch with Montana’s values.

I suppose this is the point where I drop in the “Maryland Matt” moniker, but that’s not fair to Maryland, admittedly no more regressive than Montana.

I could summon a healthy dose of outrage as I think about the simple and absolutely necessary first step toward reconciling our horrible past treatment of Indigenous People at the hands of boarding schools, where not only children were forcibly taken from parents, but beaten, abused until any vestige of Native culture was stamped out. The very least Rosendale could have done was show up.

I could rail against his insensitivity toward federal wildland firefighters, those men and women who risk their lives once on the fire lines, then again as the lasting effects of smoke kill them with cancer. How much more out of touch does a congressman from Montana have to be to vote against those protections, which would total about $10 million? Without those men and women, more of Montana burns, and with it, more Montanans’ lives and property are at risk.

But this isn’t a column of outrage aimed at several of many questionable votes. Keep in mind, the week before, Rosendale was one of 57 members of Congress voting against sending more aid to Ukraine because he’s pouting about the southern border and the non-completion of former President Donald Trump’s wall (as if Congress can only handle one issue at a time).

Whether Rosendale represents or reflects the sentiments of Montana remains to be seen in this upcoming election, where Republican voters have good alternatives within their own party, regardless of which side they favor.

Instead, Rosendale is a sort of symptom – an epitome of the problem as much as he is a participant in it.

He cannot be blamed altogether: While he may indeed not be a reflection of a more moderate Montana, he is, by no means, an outlier on the national political stage where oddities like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz hang out.

In all honesty, I cannot decide whether Rosendale represents a one-time moment of collective extremism that will be corrected when the pendulum inevitably self corrects toward a moderate center, or whether he is the new standard-bearer in the next generation of conservative Republican politics, and folks like me, who seem nostalgic for the days of Marc Racicot, must admit that we’ve become relics, not so unlike those who thought think fondly of video rental stores.

Rosendale, not unlike Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Sen. Steve Daines, are profoundly different than the Republicans of a generation ago, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a party transforming itself more rapidly. There’s probably a greater argument to be made that those Republicans are, to borrow an old marketing term, the choice of a new generation.

But Rosendale isn’t so important for any of those shameful policy decisions that he has so thoroughly embraced. It’s what he is, not who he is or how he votes. Is he the representation of the waning popularity of Trumpism or is he an acolyte of what is going to become more and more normal – a new breed of politician more comfortable with the techniques of strongmen rather than strong laws?

The post Is Rosendale a fad or the acolyte for the new breed of Montana politician? appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 31

IceAxe
4d ago

Let's see Tester is from Montana and votes with Schumer and has supported Biden disastrous policies almost all the time and Matt is not a native and votes against those policies and big city liberals.Matt and Ryan this November!

Reply(4)
10
Debra Stine
4d ago

MARYLAND MATT doesn't care about Montana hes only interested in what trump wants Matt has to go

Reply(2)
14
Debi Fox
4d ago

He’s never been for Montana. He’s an implant that couldn’t get elected in Maryland

Reply(1)
20
Related
Daily Montanan

Biden on leaked draft opinion on abortion: The ‘right to choose is fundamental’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his administration “will be ready when any ruling is issued” on abortion rights, after the nation was rocked by the leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that confirmed the court is planning to overturn access to abortion. “I believe that a woman’s right […] The post Biden on leaked draft opinion on abortion: The ‘right to choose is fundamental’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers call for meeting with Gianforte’s office and prison leadership to discuss problems

Legislators on the Law and Justice Interim Committee have requested to meet with the governor’s office and the Department of Corrections to discuss chronic staffing and morale issues at the Montana State Prison. While issues at the prison have been long documented, problems hit a new threshold two weeks ago when the DOC had to […] The post Lawmakers call for meeting with Gianforte’s office and prison leadership to discuss problems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DEER LODGE, MT
Daily Montanan

Secretary of State appeals to Supreme Court to salvage voter ID laws struck down by district court

With school board races now in the rear window, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office is still seeking to reinstate elements of election and voter identification laws passed in the 2021 legislative session ahead of the June primaries following an injunction issued by a district court judge last month. A spokesperson for Secretary Christi Jacobsen […] The post Secretary of State appeals to Supreme Court to salvage voter ID laws struck down by district court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Marc Racicot
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Greg Gianforte
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Surging Republican Senate candidate responds to Trump, GOP and past controversial tweets

If it’s Friday… President Biden delivers remarks at 3:00 pm ET urging states to use unspent Covid relief funds on police and crime prevention… Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy… NBC’s Benjy Sarlin looks at the baby-formula shortage… And we’re four days away from the primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acolyte#Republicans#House Natural Resources#Native American
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy