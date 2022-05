KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fight between two Kalamazoo Central students left a Math teacher in the hospital Friday, according to a reliable source with knowledge of the incident. Amanda Miller, president of the Kalamazoo Education Association, said the teacher was escorting a student away from a fight they were in. Then, the other student in that fight came up behind them and attacked.

