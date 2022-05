DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Construction crews started Friday morning on the pedestrian sidewalk project — a part of the Highway 84 east corridor plan. “A sidewalk in and around at the circle the medical center it goes up to the emergency room entrance drive, it has pedestrian crosswalks at the circle and it ties down to the sidewalks below the banks,” Assistant Public Works Director Bart Barefoot said.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO