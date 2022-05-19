ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Two Baltimore County Public Schools students to be presented with Mildred Murray All-Academic Scholar-Athlete Award and Scholarship

By Chris Montcalmo
TOWSON, MD—Two Baltimore County Public Schools students will be presented with a special award on Thursday.

Brian Hwang of Dulaney High School and Dhruti Sheth of Owings Mills High School have been named winners of the 35th annual Mildred Murray All-Academic Scholar-Athlete Award and Scholarship. Presented by the Baltimore County Public Schools’ Office of Athletics, the prestigious honor will be awarded during a private ceremony at BCPS administrative offices.

The awards will be presented at 1 p.m. on Thursday at BCPS’ Greenwood campus.

The scholarships are given to senior student-athletes who have maintained a minimum 3.5 unweighted grade point average for each quarter and have participated in at least two varsity sports. Each BCPS high school nominates seniors for this honor.

Hwang participated in badminton and tennis. Sheth from Owings Mills participated in soccer, basketball, lacrosse, and track.

The annual countywide scholar-athlete award is named in honor of the late Mildred H. Murray, former BCPS coordinator of physical education and athletics. She dedicated 43 years to promoting excellence in athletics and academic throughout the county, region, and state, and she helped establish the annual scholar-athlete award.

The post Two Baltimore County Public Schools students to be presented with Mildred Murray All-Academic Scholar-Athlete Award and Scholarship appeared first on Nottingham MD .

