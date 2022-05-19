ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cisco Stock Tumbles After Q3 Sales Miss, Softer Earnings Outlook As China Covid Closures Snarl Component Deliveries

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWuoV_0fjMGsKB00

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report shares plunged lower Thursday after the world's biggest computer network equipment maker posted weaker-than-expected third quarter sales, and forecast softer near-term profits, thanks in part to supply chain disruptions that are holding back deliveries of key components.

Cisco said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in April, the group's fiscal third quarter, came in at 87 cents per share, up 5% from the same period last year and a penny ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Cisco said, were essentially flat from last year at $12.84 billion, but missed analysts' estimates of a $13.34 billion tally.

The group said adjusted fourth quarter profits would come in between 6 cents to 84 cents per share, well shy of the Street consensus forecast, and a year-on-year revenue decline of between 1% and 5.5%.

Scroll to Continue

CEO Chuck Robbins said the group needed to be "practical about the current environment" while "erring on the side of caution in terms of our outlook" as both the war in Ukraine and China's ongoing Covid lockdown continue to snarl business paths and investments around the world.

"These lockdowns resulted in an even more severe shortage of certain critical components. This in turn prevented us from shipping products to customers at the levels we originally anticipated heading into Q3,"Robbins told investors on a conference call late Wednesday. "Our Q4 guidance incorporates a wider than usual range, taking into account the revenue impact of the war in Ukraine and the continuing uncertainty related to the China COVID lockdowns."

"When we look at Q4 and you think about the Shanghai lockdown and what we've heard because in Shanghai, there are lots of components that go into our power supplies," he added. "So we're not able to get those components. Shanghai now is saying they're going to open up June 1. We don't know exactly what that means and what that means to win that implies that we would start getting any supply out."

Cisco shares were marked 13.12% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $42.50 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 33%.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market Crash

We're not living in 1929. It's important to remember that as we watch the stock market crash and our personal net worth take a big hit. While that has certainly happened, it's important to note that the stock market isn't the economy. We're not on the cusp of the next Great Depression. Instead, we have a market that's spooked by rising inflation (i.e. stuff costing more) that's also struggling with supply chain issues caused by an unparalleled global pandemic.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Costco Stock: Why It Remains a Great Investment

The market crash has driven stocks into a bear market panicking many investors as strong companies with solid results see their shares tank. It's a market that seems to have no safe havens as the vague specter of inflation has cast a dark shadow over the entire market, but pandemic stocks, technology companies, and the entire retail sector.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Robbins
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cisco Systems#Snarl#Csco
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood: Here's the Biggest Problem Facing Target and Walmart

The pandemic has made inventory projections tricky. Usually, when a retail chain makes inventory decisions, it uses its past history and factors in any new information. In a normal year, that model makes sense. In our current Covid pandemic hellscape, past behavior may not be indicative of what happens in the future. Remember when stores had toilet paper shortages? That happened because a lot of people stopped going to work and office toilet paper and home toilet paper are different things.
RETAIL
TheStreet

BJ's Wholesale Stock: Chain Defies Retail Trends, Has Strong Quarter

Gasoline prices are surging. Supply-chain disruptions are wrecking distribution of fruits and vegetables. And with inflation inflating the cost of everything, consumers are being very picky about where and for what they put their money down. That's a good economic environment for the warehouse clubs, which in return for their...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Applied Materials Stock Slides On Q2 Earnings Miss, Muted Chip Sector Outlook

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report shares moved lower in pre-market trading after the semiconductor equipment maker posted softer-than-expected second quarter earnings a muted near-term outlook. A global shortage in semiconductor parts has gummed-up chipmaking supply chains and hampered Applied Material's ability to meet customer demand, CEO...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
TheStreet

Tesla's Elon Musk Prepares to Sue (or Be Sued)

Elon Musk wants his rivals, and maybe his critics, to know that he has a powerful legal team at his disposal. The charismatic, enigmatic visionary who is currently in the midst of purchasing the Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, has taken to that social-media platform to lay out his legal-team plans.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A Bear Market Might Be Headed This Way

Stocks have tumbled this year, with the S&P 500 dropping 17%. And a strong case can be made that they’ll fall further. First, even after the slide, valuations remain lofty. The S&P 500’s forward price-earnings ratio stood at 16.4 as of May 20, according to FactSet. That’s well...
STOCKS
TheStreet

An Unexpected European Player is Trying to Help With the Baby Formula Shortage

Since the start of the year, the baby formula shortage has been getting worse and placing many new parents in impossible positions. National supply started to dwindle after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled three brands of powdered formulas after several infants became sick after consuming it and supplier Abbott Laboratories ABT closed a major plant producing the formula in Sturgis, Michigan in February .
STURGIS, MI
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Week Ahead, VMware, Apple And Zoom In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, May 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher, Dollar Slides As Markets Debate 'Fed Put'. U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the dollar extended modest declines against its global peers and Treasury yields stabilized, as markets looked to a cautious start to a crucial week of Fed rate signaling following one of the worst runs for domestic stocks in two decades.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Markets: The Correction Is Not Over Yet

The recent selloff in the stock market could be the start of a reprieve, hedge fund experts and market strategists said. The Dow rose by 618 points or 1.98% on Monday following Friday’s downturn that reached bear market territory. The S&P 500 also increased by 1.86% while the Nasdaq edged higher by 1.6%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy