ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2022

By Trent Straube
POZ
POZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday, May 19, marks National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (#APIMay19) 2022. Although Asian Americans are not one of the main population groups disproportionately affected by HIV, the awareness day offers a chance to highlight education, prevention and treatment efforts in Asian communities as well as the unique challenges...

www.poz.com

Comments / 1

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Who Has the Highest Lifetime HIV Risk?

When it comes to who has the highest lifetime risk of acquiring HIV, that dubious honor goes to Black Americans, with Latinos not far behind, according to research presented at the annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections. Sonia Singh, PhD, and colleagues from the Centers for Disease Control and...
HEALTH
POZ

Iris House Summit Looks at Racism as a Hidden Driver of HIV

Racism, women, HIV and activism—these topics and how they intersect were the main focus at the 17th annual Women as the Face of AIDS Summit, held May 2 and organized by Iris House, a New York City–based center for women and families fighting HIV. The summit’s theme was “Racism: The Hidden Driver of HIV.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific#Asian People#Hiv Aids#Racism#Asian Americans#Asians#Pacific Islanders#Api#Nmac#Napihaad
POZ

Experts Recommend Fifth COVID-19 Vaccination for Immunocompromised People

Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Vaccination from NCCN Recommends Fifth mRNA Shot (Second Booster Dose) for Immunocompromised People. Today [April 27], the National Comprehensive Cancer Network—an alliance of leading cancer centers—released the latest recommendations from the NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis. The frequently-updated guidance, along with other important information on COVID-19 and cancer, is available for free at NCCN.org/covid-19.
CANCER
POZ

Still Few Answers as Kids Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads

Researchers and health officials are racing to determine the cause of an unexplained outbreak of pediatric hepatitis as more cases are reported around the world every day. Unfortunately, the mysterious cluster of cases is also spawning an outbreak of misinformation. “People are speculating till they’re blue in the face, but...
KIDS
POZ

Clinicians Aren’t Talking to Women With HIV About Menopause

Only 1 in 10 women living with HIV who qualify for menopausal hormone therapy have ever received it, according to an analysis published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. As with many health disparities, Black women were less likely to receive hormone replacement therapy than their white peers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
POZ

Is It Really Possible to End HIV? An Australian State Nears That Goal

For many cities and countries across the world, the goal of ending HIV by 2030 has been an aspirational yet unrealistic target. But the Australian state New South Wales (NSW) is close to accomplishing exactly that—and doing it by 2025, reports The Sydney Morning Herald. Data show a total...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
UCLA
POZ

Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies Delay HIV Rebound

A combination of two broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) led to prolonged viral suppression after stopping HIV treatment, according to a study presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022) and recently published in Nature. While this study was small, the findings suggest bnAbs could one day be a component of a combination HIV cure strategy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Cure: Another Cure?

A woman in New York City has no detectable HIV a year and a half after stopping antiretroviral treatment and four and a half years after undergoing a new type of transplant using HIV-resistant stem cells. The middle--aged, mixed-race woman, who was being treated for leukemia, received a combination of umbilical cord blood cells with a rare mutation known as CCR5-delta32, which blocks HIV from entering cells, and partially matched adult stem cells from a relative. She remained on antiretroviral therapy for three years post-transplant with an undetectable viral load and no detectable HIV DNA in her immune cells (reflecting the viral reservoir). At that point, she stopped HIV treatment. She has not experienced viral rebound and tests negative for HIV antibodies. Researchers have been unable to find intact HIV in nearly 75 million of her CD4 cells. Time will tell if the New York Patient is cured, but experts caution that this risky procedure will not be appropriate for most people living with HIV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Federal Government Releases Telehealth Guidelines for HIV Care

The Department of Health and Human Services recently released new guidelines for the use of telehealth for HIV care. While the guide is primarily aimed at providers, it’s also a good resource for helping people with HIV know what to expect when receiving remote care. Telehealth, also known as...
HEALTH
POZ

Some Telehealth Programs Still Charge for HIV Prevention Pills

HIV prevention pills are supposed to be free. But a new analysis find that more than half of private companies providing telehealth services to connect people with pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) may be charging a fee for their services, according to a brief issued by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). The analysis...
HEALTH SERVICES
POZ

Hepatitis Testing Day 2022

Thursday, May 19, marks Hepatitis Testing Day (#HepTestingDay) 2022. Scheduled in the middle of Hepatitis Awareness Month (#HepAware), it’s a chance to bring attention to the liver disease and to promote hepatitis testing, treatment and vaccinations. Specifically, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, the goal of...
HEALTH
POZ

People With HIV Can’t Join the Military. A New Lawsuit Aims to Change That

A federal lawsuit challenges the military’s current policy that bans people living with HIV from joining the military through enlisting or via enrollment in military academies. A Latino college student in Vermont who was on a path to a military career filed the lawsuit when he was removed from the Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC) and separated from the Army National Guard after testing positive for HIV.
VERMONT STATE
POZ

More Cardiac Abnormalities Seen in People Living With HIV

More Cardiac Abnormalities Seen in People Living With HIV. Baseline readings in the REPRIEVE study show sex and race differences in electrocardiograph outcomes. People living with HIV who are on antiretroviral treatment and have low to moderate heart disease risk scores nevertheless had baseline cardiovascular abnormalities at a rate three times higher than people without cardiovascular disease in the general population, according to data published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

Pride & Prevention

June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate and support the LGBTQ community, a population heavily impacted by HIV. In 2019, gay and bisexual men represented 56% of the 1.2 million people living with HIV in the United States; transgender women and Black and brown Americans are also disproportionately affected. Here’s a roundup of recent headline-making challenges and reasons to wave your rainbow flag.
SOCIETY
POZ

Including Women

When Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) Ambassador Martha Sichone Cameron, MPH, walked into a conference room in 2012 as a member of the consumer advisory board for an HIV cure research initiative, she noticed that she was the only woman in the room. She soon discovered that women were underrepresented at every level of the research initiative, including clinical trials.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
POZ

HIV Care in Jails Doesn’t Measure Up

Delays, copays and stigma. These are three common experiences for people living with HIV who are detained in county or local jails, according to recent research. Colleen Blue, MPH, of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues interviewed 23 people with HIV in North Carolina who were in custody in local jails or had previously been incarcerated. The participants were mostly middle-aged Black men who had been living with HIV for more than a decade; several had been in jail multiple times.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
POZ

Are Home Tests the Wave of the Future?

During the COVID-19 era, many Americans got used to swabbing their own noses to test for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In the midst of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tried a similar approach for HIV testing—and it appears to have been a success. One in...
HEALTH
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy