Despite the extensive losses seen for stock markets so far this year, it’s not over until it’s over — and investors should keep selling into any big rebounds higher. That’s the advice from a team of strategists at Bank of America, led by Michael Hartnett, in their Friday “Flow Show” note. In focus for the bank is increasing debate about whether the market has capitulated, which refers to investors basically giving up on trying to recapture lost gains.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO