ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Latin American literature in translation: Stories that take you to unexpected places

By Lily Meyer
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn high school, I had the exceptional fortune of taking a Spanish-language literature class with a teacher who had both a tremendous breadth of knowledge and highly challenging literary taste. He trusted his students to tackle, at times, baffling material — and taught us a new way of reading, one I'd...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

A kids' story unfolds without words in 'A Day For Sandcastles'

About 10 years ago, JonArno Lawson was at a beach in Virginia watching his kids build sandcastles right next to the waves. "I kept trying to get them to come back because I thought it was a terrible idea," he says. He wanted them to build their sandcastles closer to the dunes. But they found it more exciting to build right where the waves hit, seeing their sandcastles get destroyed, and then re-building them with whatever debris washed up from the ocean.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Novelist Emma Straub asks life's big questions in 'This Time Tomorrow'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest, Emma Straub, has written a new novel called "This Time Tomorrow." It's on the list of books our book critic Maureen Corrigan recommends reading this summer. Maureen described it as a time-travel fantasy imbued with Straub's signature awareness of the infinite ways we humans make life harder for ourselves. Straub's other books include "All Adults Here," "The Vacationers" and "Modern Lovers." She's also co-owner of the Brooklyn independent bookstore Books Are Magic. She spoke with FRESH AIR's guest interviewer Tonya Mosley.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NPR

Study finds microscopic life in 830-million-year-old crystal – and it might be alive!

From lemons to ham, salt is a handy food preservative. But researchers studying some really old salt crystals found them preserving something else - evidence of life. KATHY BENISON: There are little cubes of the original liquid from which that salt grew. And the surprise for us is that we also saw shapes that are consistent with what we would expect from microorganisms. And they could be still surviving within that 830-million-year-old preserved microhabitat.
SCIENCE
NPR

The largest wildfire in New Mexico's history continues to grow

The wildfire that is now New Mexico's largest in history is threatening the livelihoods of people who've made a living from the land there for centuries. In northern New Mexico, the largest wildfire in the history of the state continues to grow. Many of the communities burned trace their roots back hundreds of years to Spanish and Indigenous ancestors. From member station KUNM, Alice Fordham reports on a distinctive culture now in jeopardy.
MORA, NM
NPR

Encore: Meet the cool 62-year-old Kenyan on first all-Black team to summit Everest

This morning in Kenya, 62-year-old James Kagambi returned home a hero. CHANG: He is the first Kenyan to climb to the top of Mount Everest, and he did so as a member of the first all-Black team to summit the highest peak in the world. As NPR's Ari Daniel reports, this furthers Kagambi's personal goal of inspiring more diversity in mountaineering.
MUSIC
NPR

Movies you missed: 'Top Gun'

HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick Blaine) Here's looking at you, kid. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GONE WITH THE WIND") CLARK GABLE: (As Rhett Butler) Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ON THE WATERFRONT") MARLON BRANDO: (As Terry Mallow) I could have been a contender. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Rulfo
NPR

Is Homer Simpson still America's economic everyman?

When the Simpsons first aired in 1989, the show depicted a typical American middle-class family. NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money investigates whether that remains true in 2022. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. For nearly 30 years, Homer Simpson has worked a union job at a nuclear power plant in Springfield, a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American Literature#Translation#Blindness#Family Album#Chilean#Mexican#Macarthur#Ecuadorian
NPR

Opinion: What extraterrestrials might learn on Earth

The truth is out there - and may be slightly disappointing. This week, a congressional committee held the first hearings on UFOs - now called UAPs, or unexplained aerial phenomenon - since 1969. Investigators say there are now about 400 reported incidents in their database in which people reported seeing something in the skies that cannot be explained. But Scott W. Bray, deputy director of U.S. Navy intelligence, told the committee they still haven't discovered anything non-terrestrial in origin. To quote an understated line from npr.org, "none of the documented objects had attempted to communicate with U.S. aviators, and no attempt had been made to communicate with them." Though if any UAPs would like to appear on our show, I promise them Nina Totin' Bags from the NPR gift shop for carting back earthly souvenirs.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy