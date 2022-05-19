ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000

By Katie Malone,Jessica Xing
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjk0t_0fjMF5Yy00
John McBride, a former intensive-care-unit nurse, is now a software engineer at VMWare.

John McBride

  • The tech industry is a popular choice for workers seeking stable, high-paying jobs.
  • But making the switch to a new career may not be as easy as some workers make it seem.
  • Six tech workers in jobs like engineering and product management told Insider how they did it.

Stories about the life-changing experience of switching into tech seem to be everywhere, but it can be hard to decipher what's real and what's exaggerated.

Tech salaries averaged above six figures in 2021 , but it may not be as easy to break into the field as some workers make it seem. The hype around tech work on platforms like TikTok, for example, has been criticized as overly romanticizing the transition, Insider reported earlier this year .

Plus, there's no one way to make the jump. Workers switching into tech come from all backgrounds and take various paths. For example, a former intensive-care-unit nurse became a software engineer after teaching himself through online resources and applying his nursing credits to a new degree. And a former teacher landed a job at Zoom by illustrating how their teaching skills would benefit the firm.

"In just five years I managed to turn my whole life around," Cinneah El-Amin, a product manager who said breaking into tech helped her stop living paycheck to paycheck, told Insider. "If I learned anything, while tech can be a difficult industry, it's important to not let your own insecurities or upbringing hold you back."

Read stories from tech workers in engineering, product management, software development, and more about how they made the switch into the field:

A burned-out teacher pivoted to a job at Zoom by showing how their teaching skills could help the firm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrTOx_0fjMF5Yy00
Gianni LaTange is a developer advocate at Zoom.

Gianni LaTange

Teachers bore the brunt of the shift to remote learning during the pandemic, making already long workweeks even more strenuous. Some teachers have left the field for good and found other industries where they can apply their skills.

Gianni LaTange, who left teaching to work at Zoom as a developer advocate, said they landed the job by showcasing how their teaching skills would be valuable to the firm. The move also allowed LaTange to increase their pay to $175,000.

Read more: I burned out teaching grade school during the pandemic. Here's how I doubled my pay to $175,000 by pivoting into tech and landing a job at Zoom.

Switching to tech helped this product manager stop living paycheck to paycheck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ORC2_0fjMF5Yy00
Cinneah El-Min is a product manager who has worked for companies like Mastercard and American Express.

TLS

Higher salaries can be life-changing for some people entering tech.

Cinneah El-Amin earned $44,000 a year in her first job out of college, and it left her living paycheck to paycheck as she managed her debt. She said the jump to a technical role — she's now a project manager — helped her quadruple her salary, pay off debts, and reevaluate her life goals.

Read more: I'm a 27-year-old product manager making $186,000 a year. Here's how I went from living paycheck to paycheck to breaking into fintech.

An ICU nurse became an engineer in just two years
John McBride, a former intensive-care-unit nurse, is now a software engineer at VMWare.

John McBride

John McBride spent four years as a nurse in the intensive-care unit, until witnessing nearly daily tragedies became too much. He started using free online resources and later went back to college, attending a program that let him put the credits from his nursing degree toward a bachelor's in computer science.

McBride landed his first software-engineering gig at VMware after two years, and he's been there ever since.

Read more: I was an ICU nurse who quit after 4 years of long hours and burnout. Here's how I became a software engineer at VMware 2 years later.

High-paying tech roles are possible without a college degree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZVbv_0fjMF5Yy00
Maria Gabriela Ochoa Perez Waechter is a senior ServiceNow developer at Clear Skye and a cofounder of WomenNow.dev.

Maria Gabriela Ochoa Perez Waechter

A foray into tech isn't an immediate six-figure gain for everyone. Maria Gabriela Ochoa Perez Waechter, now a ServiceNow developer, said she got into the field without a college degree by starting at a golf-course software firm. It paid $33,000 a year.

But by finding her niche in software development — and job hopping along the way — she's increased her salary to $150,000.

Read more: I landed a $150,000 a year job in tech without a degree. Job hopping and faked confidence got me here — here's my advice for others looking to do the same

A tech newcomer started her own business to help others enter the field
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UzxE_0fjMF5Yy00
Mary Awodele, the founder and CEO of MyTechBestfriend.

Mary Awodele

There's even a market for tech newcomers who want to help other newbies break into the industry. Mary Awodele, a self-taught tech worker, said she found so much success in tech that she aimed to help others do the same.

She says her online education firm has helped more than 120 people land jobs in areas like software development and data management.

Read more: A self-taught engineer explains how her strategy for helping over 120 newcomers find 'boring' but high-paying tech jobs is helping to even the economic playing field for underrepresented groups

A job in tech helped this founder build a career after rehab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5vgm_0fjMF5Yy00
Lauri Burns, the founder of The Teen Project.

Turville Photography

A combination of a laptop gifted by a friend and certifications helped Lauri Burns, a nonprofit founder, start her career in tech after finishing rehab.

Today her work is focused on helping people experiencing homelessness. But years of tech experience not only helped her build a stable career path but gave her the skills to branch out as a founder, she said.

Read more: This founder started fresh out of rehab with a GED. Here's how she built her tech career making $300,000 as an IT manager and landed a Microsoft partnership for her nonprofit.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Why hiring platforms could be limiting the number of well-suited job applicants

Hiring platforms routinely screen out experienced candidates simply because they aren't college graduates. Such systems also disproportionately penalize workers of colour, according to new research. With millions of openings going unfilled, a Harvard professor says companies should be looking for skills rather than degrees. OneTen is an organization formed by...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Vmware#Tiktok#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Computer Science
The US Sun

Thousands of Americans have been underpaid Social Security benefits worth $4,113 each – see if you’re affected

NEARLY 14,470 Social Security beneficiaries were underpaid by approximately $59.5million, according to a recent audit. A report from the Social Security office of the Inspector General, found that the Social Security Administration (SSA) did not properly provide benefits to thousands of students. In a sample of 100 students, benefits for...
PERSONAL FINANCE
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Business Insider

500K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy