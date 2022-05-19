Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee; Tulsa; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Creek, Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa and Washington. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of northeast Oklahoma along and north of Interstate 44 and west of Highway 75 through Tuesday evening. Storm total rainfall amounts in the 2 to 4 inch range will be common, with localized totals from 5 to 6 inches possible. These rainfall amounts could lead to flash flooding and notable rises on area rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO