A wakeup call as Denver's standing slips

By Dan Njegomir
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Denver long has been one of those places where just about everybody wants to live. The allure is obvious. The Mile High City is the gateway to the Rockies — under perpetually sunny skies. It is hip, educated and cosmopolitan. Its economy is vibrant; its people are friendly.

So, it was disappointing to learn this week that Colorado’s capital city had slipped from 14th to 55th on U.S. News & World Report’s venerable list of Best Places to Live. The annual list’s standings for 2022 were released Monday.

As reported in The Gazette, the rankings were based on an analysis of 150 metro areas using data from the Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Labor and the FBI. U.S. News measured the strength of each area's job market, housing affordability, net in-migration and quality of life.

The list based quality of life on factors like a city’s crime rate, quality of education, health care quality and availability, commuting times and air quality.

"The message is out that Denver has big city crime and traffic problems," Steven Byers, senior economist with Colorado’s Common Sense Institute, told The Gazette. "People see the way Gov. Polis and Mayor Hancock handled the homeless people and they want to get away from that.” Byers said metro Denver is too pricey for a lot of young people starting out in careers and struggling to make their monthly car payments, rent and student loans.

Crime, cost of living, traffic, homelessness — all concerns that are familiar to longtime locals. The fact that they appear to be influencing Denver’s national image — and dimming its luster — ought to serve as a wakeup call to the city’s elected leaders.

All cities face challenges, of course. As in other cities, not all of Denver’s challenges are within the control of policy makers. It’s also worth remembering even a well-regarded, data-driven list like U.S. News’ still has plenty of subjectivity to it.

Yet, the key concerns raised by the U.S. News standings are real — and have been driven significantly by dubious policies. Some policy shifts could make a real difference. Here are a few:

  • Enforce Denver’s “camping” ban. In theory, addicts and other drifters who insist on living their lives on the streets aren’t supposed to pitch their tents and lean-tos in city parks, along highway off-ramps and the like — forcing their squalor and disruptive lifestyle on everybody else. In reality, City Hall has waffled on enforcement of the ban, owing in part to a faulty — and now moot — court ruling but also to a lack of political will.
  • Crack down on public drug dealing. It, too, already is illegal. Yet, as Denver cops will tell you, it’s a moveable feast of hard drugs like heroin, meth and of course deadly fentanyl. Cops shut down one drug bazaar only to watch it move a block or two away. Most recently, downtown’s historic Union Station has been a hotspot. The state legislature bears much of the onus here since it decriminalized hard drugs in 2019. And a near-toothless bill this session to clamp down on fentanyl in all likelihood will do little to re-empower police, who now can do little more than write a ticket to those charged with possession. Then — at the least — write more tickets. Harass the drug dealers by all legal means. Make them feel unwelcome.
  • Let homebuilders build. A proposal to create more affordable housing, now pending before the Denver City Council, would backfire — and actually drive up the cost of housing for most homebuyers. The city is short on housing. City Hall should quit meddling in the local housing market and let builders meet market demand.

We can restore Denver’s luster. It just takes some will power.

The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: New apartments underway near I-70 and Peña

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. Opening soon. Milwaukee-based Continental Properties started construction on the Springs Peña Station, a 272-unit apartment complex northeast...
The Denver Gazette

Denver approves funding to expand STAR program on first reading

Denver City Council approved on first reading additional funding to expand the Support Team Assisted Response program. An Intergovernmental Agreement between Denver and Denver Health and Hospital Authority puts $526,610 toward five 2022 Ford Transit 150 cargo vans to support the expansion of the STAR program across the city. The expansion is expected to increase STAR’s capacity to 10,000 encounters a year.
The Denver Gazette

Aurora mayor criticizes council members for city-paid trip to Paris conference

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman on Monday criticized council members Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo for attending a conference in Paris using taxpayer dollars. "For Aurora city council members to be attending a conference, in Paris of all places, is an insult to the hardworking taxpayers of this city," Coffman wrote in a tweet. "This morning, I will be putting in a request to City Manager Jim Twombly for a complete breakdown of their expenses." ...
The Denver Gazette

Denver extends COVID local disaster declaration to end of June

Denver City Council approved a resolution extending the city’s disaster declaration relating to the COVID-19 pandemic to June 27. The declaration was originally issued by Mayor Michael Hancock on March 12, 2020, and was set to expire on May 30. The city decided to extend because the effects of the pandemic, including loss of life, continue to require city resources.
The Denver Gazette

Denver houses nearly 600 people in 100 days

Denver recently housed nearly 600 people during a 100-day housing initiative, but fell short of its goal of getting 400 households experiencing homelessness a place to live. The initiative began in February and aimed to house 400 households through housing vouchers. At the end of the 100 days, 597 people from 359 households were housed across the city, according to Denver's Department of Housing Stability.
The Denver Gazette

Labor-led coalition doubles down on poll that sparked outrage in Democratic legislative primary

A coalition of labor unions said this week that a poll it fielded in a Democratic legislative primary in Denver wasn't meant to inflame racial bias after another group of union leaders cried foul, accusing the poll's sponsors of using the survey to launch "overtly racist and outrageously false attacks" on one of the candidates running in Colorado's June primary.
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A hero in blue is back on the job

There’s a reason so many children, when asked what they want to be when they grow up, choose firefighter or police officer. Despite their youth, they have an innate understanding of what should be plainly obvious to adults: public-servants who work jobs that are by-definition dangerous are heroes. This...
The Denver Gazette

Colorado’s U.S. Cavalryman statue to be placed in front of Veterans Affairs building

After two years of having nowhere to go, Colorado’s U.S. Cavalryman statue finally has a home. The 8-foot bronze statue of an armed cavalry soldier will move from its temporary perch in the lobby of History Colorado to a spot in front of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs headquarters in Centennial at a date to be determined later, the Capitol Building Advisory Committee decided Friday.
The Denver Gazette

3 shot, wounded in Aurora parking lot

Aurora police on Monday were investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting occurred Sunday during a dispute in the parking lot of the Park Place at Expo Apartments on East Exposition Avenue, police said. Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, but all were expected...
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Avalanche condemn threats directed at Nazem Kadri ahead of Game 4 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • The Colorado Avalanche maintained that Nazem Kadri’s contact with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was a hockey play, while the response from some in St. Louis has gone beyond the sport. After Saturday’s game, Kadri said the hit, which will force Binnington to miss the remainder of the series with an undisclosed lower-body injury, was unavoidable after being bumped by Blues defenseman Calle Rosen. Teammate Gabriel Landeskog maintained that position Monday, ahead of Game 4 at Enterprise Center. ...
