ST. LOUIS — In the first quarter of 2022, nearly a quarter of the nation's busiest airports matched or eclipsed their domestic flight totals from the first quarter of 2019. But flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport were still down about 22%, according to data from aviation analytics company Cirium. That's about 4,400 fewer flights at Lambert in this year's first quarter compared with the same period in pre-Covid 2019.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO