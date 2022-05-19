ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee seeks public input

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iGKS_0fjMDX1F00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee seeks ideas and support from the public on the design and construction of a memorial on the State Capitol grounds to celebrate West Virginia’s role in securing the right of women to vote.

The Committee, whose nine members are appointed by Gov. Jim Justice, was established in 2021 by the West Virginia Legislature to recognize the historical legacy of West Virginia suffragists through the creation of the West Virginia Women’s Suffrage Memorial, which will be located on the Capitol grounds as a permanent reminder of the impact of the suffragists on West Virginia’s past, present, and future. Support for the Committee is provided by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) and the West Virginia Women’s Commission.

The Committee’s intent is for the memorial to be educational and inspirational. It invites women’s organizations, historical societies, students, and others to contribute ideas and support in this opportunity to document and honor West Virginia history.

To submit ideas, request a virtual or in-person presentation, obtain additional information, printed materials, or to become a sponsor, contact Committee member Ms. Renate E. Pore at renatepore@gmail.com or 304-444-9681.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

WV School Superintendent Takes the Plunge to Support Enlistment Career Pathway

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch plunged at 120 miles per hour for a great cause recently. He participated in the U.S. Army Reserve Educator Tour at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia. The three-day event included a tandem jump with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The event highlighted military enlistment as a post-secondary option for high school students.
RICHMOND, VA
Lootpress

Shepherd University and Patriot Guardens Receive $12,000 in Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant Funding

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has awarded Shepherd University and Patriot Guardens each a $12,000 grant for their projects to support Veterans and Heroes in Agriculture. The grants are being issued under the WVDA Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Program. Grant recipients have one year to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Governor Justice issues Foster Care Month proclamation for May

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday the issuance of a proclamation declaring May, 2022 to be Foster Care Month in the State of West Virginia. This proclamation emphasizes the safety and well-being of children and families, asserting these values should be prioritized and held in the...
FOSTER, WV
Lootpress

Judge issues order against Virginia dog breeding facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an emergency order imposing a series of restrictions on a Virginia dog-breeding facility after regulators said the site was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies. The restraining order issued Saturday comes after federal officials accused the Envigo...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Gov. Justice: West Virginia receives over $72.1 million to expand WV Capital Access Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia will receive up to $72.1 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under a new round of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship, especially in traditionally underserved communities as they emerge from the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
Lootpress

Four WV Head Start programs get federal money

(LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $14,897,047 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for four Head Start programs across West Virginia. “Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Lootpress

WVDOT is hiring Raleigh County employees

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Raleigh County at a special hiring event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the WVDOT Raleigh County headquarters, 349 Market Road, Beckley. New hiring procedures adopted by the WVDOT allow the organization to hire new employees almost on the spot!
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. The Mobile Food Pantry will make visits to several West Virginia counties over the next week, and will operate from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The upcoming week’s schedule for...
CHARITIES
Lootpress

Click it or ticket high visibility enforcement is underway

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of correctly wearing a seat belt ahead of a summer travel season that is expected to be busier than usual this year. The GHSP is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The statewide seat belt campaign runs from May 13 to 30, 2022, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lootpress

WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of May 16

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 16. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking. Anthony Creek. Big Clear Creek. Big Sandy Creek. Blackwater River. Buckhannon River. Buffalo Creek (Brooke) Bullskin Run. Cacapon Park Lake. Camp Creek.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A St. Albans man pleaded guilty to intent to distribute methamphetamine and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, admitted to participating in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County. As part of this conspiracy, Hudson sold approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on March 22, 2019. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hudson’s residence on March 23, 2019, at which time they recovered approximately 230.8 grams of pure methamphetamine and $5,160 in cash that included marked bills from the previous day’s controlled buy.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy