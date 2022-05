The unspeakable tragedy of teen suicides continues to occur around the country, as well as here in Darien. The marketing of drugs through social media is another very real and serious risk to teens. Easily distributed Fentanyl, sold online as other pills, can be deadly with just one pill. We must speak about these issues and the possible ways we can try to prevent them. As a community. As families. As friends.

DARIEN, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO