A trespassing complaint in the Town of Ellington led to the arrest of a Conewango Valley man who was wanted by State Police on an outstanding warrant. Troopers say three subjects were identified during an investigation into the complaint on May 11th. Two of the subjects were advised to stay off the property, while the third person -- 59-year-old Michael Centi -- was taken into custody on a warrant for 4th-degree criminal mischief. A search of Centi revealed 33 packets of suboxone in his wallet, for which he allegedly did not have a prescription. Centi was additionally charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substances by ultimate user's original container, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.

1 DAY AGO