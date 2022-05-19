ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tenn. House passes bill to withhold funding from schools if athletes compete outside birth gender

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill Thursday to withhold money from school districts that fail to determine a student’s gender based on their birth certificate. HB 1895 passed with a 66-22 vote. The bill would lead to a loss of funding for any Tennessee...

Comments / 38

hope4humanity
4d ago

I love how this is being considered as discrimination yet you have separate sports for boys and girls players. there's no discrimination here. there's a mental disorder and these kids need help. not enabling. you wouldn't enabled a person with depression or adhd

Penny
4d ago

Thank you for protecting my preteen daughter. Now if US Swimming would do the same.

Dushaun Hunter
4d ago

We had a girl on our football team she was cool treated her no different from the rest of us she earned her spot and was playin in most games

