School bus driver in Delaware County accused of taking upskirt photos of students

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A former bus driver for the Marple Newtown School District in Delaware County is accused of taking inappropriate photos of student passengers.

On Tuesday, a female student at the St. Mary Magdalen School told Upper Providence police that the bus driver took “upskirt”-style photos of her.

Police identified two other victims after obtaining a warrant for the driver’s phone.

Detectives say this driver was assigned to bus No. 302. The parents of the victims have been notified.

The Marple Newtown School District is cooperating with the investigation. The driver is no longer employed by the district, according to a statement.