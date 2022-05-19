ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

East Texas man charged with driving into swimming pool

By Christa Swanson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5q7x_0fjMAnN200

DE KALB, Texas ( KTAL/KSHV ) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strange case after a person drove a truck into an in-ground swimming pool Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcUkf_0fjMAnN200

Erik Scott Shirley of New Boston is facing charges for criminal mischief over $2,500 and under $30,000. Authorities are still investigating exactly how the truck ended up in the homeowner’s pool.

Police received a call around 6:24 p.m. to the home on Farm to Market Road 44 East outside of De Kalb. Witnesses told officers they saw a man driving erratically and screaming out of the truck window before entering the home’s backyard and speeding up, ending up submerged in the pool.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjbOa_0fjMAnN200
    Crews work to remove truck after it was driven into a swimming pool in Bowie County (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9upi_0fjMAnN200
    Truck driven into a swimming pool in Bowie County (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver reportedly ran towards the home, where the owner held him at gunpoint until law enforcement could take him into custody. Police say he does not know the homeowner or have any connection with them.

Officials say Shirley was non-sensical and illogical when speaking with them, and they believe an unknown substance may have impaired him. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

The pool sustained severe cracks and needed to be drained while MotorTow Wrecker and Recovery worked to remove the truck.

