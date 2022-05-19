ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes: ‘Tchaikovsky’s Wife’ Director Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich to Be Lifted

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6TyJ_0fjMAfJE00

Russian dissident director Kirill Serebrennikov says that sanctions against Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch behind the film fund Kinoprime which finances Russian art house films, including Serebrennikov’s Cannes Film Festival entry Tchaikovsky’s Wife , should be lifted.

“We have to lift the sanctions against Abramovich,” said the director during the Cannes press conference for T chaikovsky’s Wife . Kinoprime was also behind Serebrennikov’s previous film Petrov’s Flu .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

During the press conference, Serebrennikov pointed out that Abramovich has been a longtime patron of Russian art house cinema. “He has helped modern art and has for a long time now,” he said, adding that his patronage has always been appreciated. “These are not propaganda films, quite the contrary.”

Serebrennikov noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told U.S. President Joe Biden not to sanction Abramovich, because the oligarch would be beneficial to Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

“I am sure they are not coming from a patriotic point of view. It’s just a loss of the comforts of life that they are used to,” said Zelensky of oligarchs willing to help with peace talks, when asked by a group of journalists about a Wall Street Journal report, according to Business Insider .

In March , Abramovich announced he would sell English soccer team Chelsea FC and instructed the organization to set up a foundation that will use all net proceeds from the sale of Chelsea to “benefit all victims of the war in Ukraine.” Britain and others introduced sanctions against him .

Serebrennikov, himself, was hit with a travel ban by the Russian government in 2020 after a 2017 arrest over a case of embezzlement. The director was granted permission to leave the country and has since relocated to Berlin and has long spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In April, the Ukrainian State Film Agency called for the Cannes Film Festival to boycott any Russian films, including Tchaikovsky’s Wife. As for widespread calls for boycotts of Russian films and filmmakers, Serebrennikov says he understands why people are calling for the boycotts but he does not agree with blanket boycotts.

“I believe that we should avoid boycotting the language,” said the filmmaker, who said people should not be deprived of any “music, theater, or cinema.” He added: “Boycotting Russian culture strike me as unbearable because Russian culture has always prompted human values.”

Tchaikovsky’s Wife, which premiered in Cannes on Wednesday, follows the relationship between the iconic Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and his wife, Antonina Miliukova.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Idris Elba on His Fest Debut

“What a night,” Idris Elba told The Hollywood Reporter just after his feet touched down close to 10 p.m. Friday night inside La Mome Beach in Cannes, site of the after-party for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing. Elba stars opposite Tilda Swinton in the fairy tale, and he provided the pours for the party with his Porte Noire brand, which sponsored the event alongside Chanel and Bentley for Filmnation Entertainment, Metropolitan Filmexport, MGM and United Artists Releasing. It was quite a chic beach-set shindig, produced by Brilliant Consulting, and hosting Miller’s full cast, guests like Riz Ahmed and Yann...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Nabs Emily Blunt Package ‘Pain Hustlers’ for $50 Million

In the first big purchase of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Netflix is closing a deal for the worldwide rights to Emily Blunt package Pain Hustlers in a $50 million-plus deal. David Yates is behind the project that is described as being in the vein of Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short. Blunt will play, according to the film’s logline, “a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Ukrainian Director Sergei Loznitsa on History’s Lessons Left Unlearned

If one wanted to sum up the work of Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, one could do worse than to quote that William Faulkner line, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Over more than a dozen films, both dramas and documentaries, Loznitsa has explored the impact that state violence, from World War II (in 2012 drama In the Fog and 2021 documentary Babi Yar. Context) to the conflict in Ukraine (2014 documentary Maidan, 2018 drama Donbass) has had and continues to have on Eastern Europe.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain DelonRiley Keough's 'War...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kirill Serebrennikov
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: David Cronenberg “Very Touched” By ‘Crimes of the Future’ Audience Response at World Premiere

David Cronenberg and the stars of his latest movie, Crimes of the Future, got to bask in the glory of an extended Cannes Film Festival standing ovation. The director and members of the cast, which includes Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, were showered in 6 minutes of applause after the film screened at the Palais late Monday evening.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrett Morgen's David Bowie Doc 'Moonage Daydream': Film Review | Cannes 2022Cannes: Sabrina Elba, Jasmine Tookes and More Stars Stun in Tony Ward CoutureViggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux in David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future': Film Review |...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Ukraine#Film Star#Russian#Dolphin Entertainment#Ukrainian#Wall Street Journal
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin survived assassination attempt, Kyiv claims

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin apparently survived an assassination attempt at the start of his invasion of Ukraine, the head of Kyiv’s military intelligence service has claimed.“There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago,” Kyrylo Budanov claimed in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.Meanwhile, in an address to world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia’s ongoing invasion...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy