ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Ste. Gen R-II Board of Education minutes, video released

suntimesnews.com
 6 days ago

STE. GENEVIEVE – The minutes of the Ste....

suntimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

Operation Sand requests a second public meeting on silica sand mine

STE. GENEVIEVE – The organization that is fighting the establishment of NexGen’s request for a permit to allow it to mine silica sand in central Ste. Genevieve County has filed a letter with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Land Reclamation Program, requesting a second meeting due to deficiencies in the equipment at the meeting held last Thursday in Ste. Genevieve.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Five River Region students at Truman State are honored

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Four River Region students at Truman State University have been honored by the university for academic excellence. Kayla Buchheit of Perryville and Koby Hatfield and Alexandria Werner of Ste. Genevieve were named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

NexGen presents its side of the silica sand mine proposal

STE. GENEVIEVE – After a public meeting hosted by the opponents of the proposed NexGen Silica Sand Mine in Ste. Genevieve County; the proponents had a change to present their case in a public meeting hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resource Land Reclamation Program. Larry Lehman heads...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Former Mayor Frank Derickson dies

CHESTER — A former mayor of the city of Chester has passed away. Frank Derickson served four terms as Chester mayor beginning in 1985. He passed away Sunday at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta. Before being elected mayor, Derickson served as Chester City Clerk from 1959-1963. Then he served as...
CHESTER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
County
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Government
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
suntimesnews.com

Highway 51 center turn lane to be extended starting June 6

SIKESTON—A section of Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews extend the center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from Route T to Old St. Mary’s Road in Perryville. Weather permitting, work will start...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Chester girls finish 3rd at 2022 IHSA Sectional Meet

CHESTER – The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished 3rd out of 15 teams at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet. The event was hosted at DuQuoin. DuQuoin was the winner of the Sectional with 193 points, followed by Pinckneyville (2nd, 51); CHESTER (3rd, 43); Sesser-Valier (4th, 42); Johnston City (5th Tie, 36); McLeansboro Hamilton County (5th Tie, 36); Pope County (7th Tie, 28); Vienna (7th Tie, 28); Christopher (9th, 26); Carmi-White County (10th, 25); Goreville (11th, 24); West Frankfort (12th, 9); Steeleville (13th, 7); Cairo (14th Tie, 2); and Eldorado (14th Tie, 2).
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Perryville’s 3rd Annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con July 16

PERRYVILLE – On July 16, 2022-Heroes for Kids will be hosting the third annual Comic Con in Perryville, Missouri at the Perry Park Center (800 City Park Lane). The show booth fees and silent auction proceeds will be benefiting Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Community Counseling Center Foundation.
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

May 23 River Region Sports Region

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic’s girls track and field team finished in second place in the State Track and Field Meet Friday and and Saturday. Valle scored 41 points. Drexel won the event with 46 points. Delta came in third with 38. Class 1 girls. Saturday results:. Samantha...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Ste
suntimesnews.com

Loyd ‘Buck’ J. Roscow

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 for 77-year-old Loyd “Buck” J. Roscow of Red Bud, Illinois, who passed away at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, Illinois. He was born October 12, 1944, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, son of...
RED BUD, IL
suntimesnews.com

Henry Anthony Dempke ‘Butch’ ‘Tony’

Henry Anthony Dempke (aka “Butch” or “Tony) passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was surrounded by family and friends. Henry was born on March 15, 1948 to Henry Fredrick Dempke and Ruth Kreitler Dempke in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He grew up in Kaskaskia, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Ruth; as well as three brothers, Bobby, Sonny and Phillip Dempke; and two sisters, Patricia Lynn Parks and Shirley Ritter. He is survived by one brother, Paul (Edna) Dempke of Erwin, TN and two sisters: Frieda Patterson of Cutler, IL and Loretta (Kenny) Head of St. Mary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
FESTUS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Randolph County Sheriff’s report

CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest repport of arrests. Matthew P. Kirkland 29, Sparta, arrested May 16, 2022 by Sparta Police for aggravated battery, domestic battery & unlawful use of weapons. Is incarcerated. Megan E. Throop 28, Chester, arrested May 17, 2022 by...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
suntimesnews.com

Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 59-year-old Demetrius Brooks of St. Louis was arrested at 8:05 p.m. May 15th on two fugitive warrants and a charge of driving while suspended following a traffic stop on the northbound I-55 at the 129 mile marker. 47-year-old...
PERRYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy