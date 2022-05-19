Ste. Gen Parks and Recreation Board meets Monday

JEFFERSON CITY – Memorial Day weekend is a highly anticipated opportunity for people to enjoy Missouri’s state parks, lakes, sporting events, and attractions. This means more travelers on Missouri’s roadways and an increase in boating traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers. Drivers and boat operators are reminded to follow all Missouri’s laws and be courteous. Safety should always be part of your weekend plans. Always wear a seat belt when traveling in a vehicle and wear a life jacket when near, on, or in the water.

