Ste. Genevieve, MO

Ste. Gen Parks and Recreation Board meets Monday

suntimesnews.com
 6 days ago

STE. GENEVIEVE – The tentative agenda for Monday’s meeting...

suntimesnews.com

suntimesnews.com

Five River Region students at Truman State are honored

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Four River Region students at Truman State University have been honored by the university for academic excellence. Kayla Buchheit of Perryville and Koby Hatfield and Alexandria Werner of Ste. Genevieve were named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Nathan St. Clair signs with Mineral Area College

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve High School senior Nathan St. Clair has signed a national letter of intent to compete on the track and cross country teams at Mineral Area College for the 2022-2023 year. Nathan is the son of Cheryl and Ron Wohlstadter. His parents were in attendance,...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

MSHP: Make safety a top priority for Memorial Day Weekend!

JEFFERSON CITY – Memorial Day weekend is a highly anticipated opportunity for people to enjoy Missouri’s state parks, lakes, sporting events, and attractions. This means more travelers on Missouri’s roadways and an increase in boating traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers. Drivers and boat operators are reminded to follow all Missouri’s laws and be courteous. Safety should always be part of your weekend plans. Always wear a seat belt when traveling in a vehicle and wear a life jacket when near, on, or in the water.
MISSOURI STATE

