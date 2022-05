A celebration of life will be held June 12 for 78-year-old Judy Sexauer who died Monday, May 16, 2022 at her home in Ste. Genevieve. She was born on June 24, 1943 in Red Bud, Illinois to the late Paul & Viola Hart Gibbar. She was married to David Sexauer on June 12, 1965, who survives in Ste. Genevieve.

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO